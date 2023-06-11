Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $664.69 on Friday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,464.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $677.08 and its 200 day moving average is $707.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.