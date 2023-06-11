CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $5.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $317.23 on Friday. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.86 and its 200 day moving average is $300.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 342,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

