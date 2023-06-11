Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$261.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.56 million.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $51.56 on Friday. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after acquiring an additional 388,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

