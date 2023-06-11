Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 1,945 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,550. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

