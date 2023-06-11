Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,317. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $94.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

