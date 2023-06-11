Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 615,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

