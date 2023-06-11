Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 51,775 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,055,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,232. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.