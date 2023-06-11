Capita (LON:CPI) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.60) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 33.18 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £557.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.91.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

