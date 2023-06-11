Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $306.67 Average PT from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.34. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

