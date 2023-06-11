Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.87.
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
