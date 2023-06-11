Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,619 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

