Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

