Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

