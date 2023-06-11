Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

