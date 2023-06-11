Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

