Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.98 and its 200-day moving average is $238.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

