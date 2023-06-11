Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

