Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $209.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

