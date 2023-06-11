Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYW opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $105.63.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.