Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,367,000 after buying an additional 1,178,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sysco by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after buying an additional 491,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

