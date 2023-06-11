Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.