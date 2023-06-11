Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.89.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,133 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

