Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

