Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 146,982 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $38.97. 19,777,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,384,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

