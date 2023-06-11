Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 33,269 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $46,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,458,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 284,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

