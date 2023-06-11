Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 514,465 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,465 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $42,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,588,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,258,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,831,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

