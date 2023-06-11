Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $49.33 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,669,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,219. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

