Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $59.67 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,970,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $59,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 981.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 323,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. 213,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

