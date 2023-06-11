Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $83.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $83,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. 7,140,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

