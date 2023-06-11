Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 12,173,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,187,368. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

