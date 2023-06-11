Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,947 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $286.79. 1,976,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.