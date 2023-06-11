Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 19,584 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Visa by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,528,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $733,053,000 after buying an additional 1,331,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.21. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

