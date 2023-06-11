Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 26,957 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 6,690,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,834. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.