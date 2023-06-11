Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 31,221 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $47.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 711,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.