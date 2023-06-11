Cetera Advisors LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,709,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

