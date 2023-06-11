Cetera Advisors LLC Has $71.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,541 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $71,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 538,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,162. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.