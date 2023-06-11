Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 131,801 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.50. 53,196,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,286,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.23 and its 200-day moving average is $315.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $357.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

