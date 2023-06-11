Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 328,172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $74,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

