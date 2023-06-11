Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $105.13. 1,745,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

