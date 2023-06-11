Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,818,174 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 833.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $96,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.69. 1,884,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,801. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.