Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.54% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $134,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock remained flat at $73.28 during midday trading on Friday. 281,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,703. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

