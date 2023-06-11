Cetera Investment Advisers Has $183.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,429,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,878 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $183,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. 3,625,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

