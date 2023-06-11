Cetera Investment Advisers Has $45.19 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,830 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,252,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,672. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

