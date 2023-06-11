Cetera Investment Advisers Has $49.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,582 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $49,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.28. 2,681,175 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

