Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,843 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,705. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

