Chardan Capital Raises Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Price Target to $11.00

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of COYA stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

About Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

