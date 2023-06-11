Chardan Capital Raises Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Price Target to $11.00

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of COYA stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coya Therapeutics (COYA)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.