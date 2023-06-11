Chardan Capital Raises Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Price Target to $11.00

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYAGet Rating) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of COYA stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYAGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

