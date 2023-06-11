Chellitcoin (CHLT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.