Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,851,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 132,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.37. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

