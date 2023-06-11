Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.1 %

CVR opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Further Reading

