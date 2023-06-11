China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Cement stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. China Resources Cement has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
